By Gabriel F. Cordero

Andrei Ryabinsky, promoter of WBC interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin, has indicated that Povetkin will not be able to fight in the rematch against Dillian White on January 30 as planned.

“Alexander had to go to the hospital again to be examined. Days after he was discharged and now he had just started training. We will increase the workload in stages, under the supervision of doctors. For now, he looks like he won’t be able to fight White in January. We must face the consequences of the virus and we will not allow Povetkin’s health to be put at risk,” Ryabinsky told TASS.

Povetkin knocked out Whyte in September. A quick rematch was lined up for November, but the bout was postponed when Povetkin test positive for COVID.