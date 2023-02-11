By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Sports

Light heavyweight Richie “Popeye the Sailorman” Rivera (23-1, 17 KOs) became the new NBA world champion with a ten round unanimous decision win against a very tough Issac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KOs) on Friday night at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. Judges’ scores were 99-91, 98-92, 100-90.

In the opening bout of the night, heavyweight Quinten Sumpter from Pittsfield, MA. scored a workmanlike unanimous decision victory over Jose Humberto Corral from Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. All three judges scored the contest 60-54.

Hartford, CT flyweight Angel Gonzalez scored a six round unanimous decision victory against a very tough customer in Samuel Gutierrez Hernandez, who brought his sixty fight experience to test Gonzalez. Both fighters traded big shots early. Gonzalez battled hard raising his punch rate in the fight, outpunching Hernandez who was fighting in spots. All three judges scored the contest 60-54 in favor for Gonzalez.

Cruiserweight puncher Demek Edmonds from Worcester, MA. wasted no time pressuring Samuel Miller from Miami, Florida backing him up with hard power shots. Miller didn’t answer the bell for round three. Edmonds by TKO victory.

Junior welterweight Omar Bordoy from Danbury, CT. wasted no time ending the night of Gonzalo Carlos Dallera from Ciudadela, Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the official time 2:47 seconds of round three by KO stoppage.