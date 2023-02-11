Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KOs) scored a third round KO against Marlin Sims (8-2, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. A barrage of unanswered punches sent Sims to the canvas just as the bout was being waved off by referee Ray Corona. Time was 2:25.

In a war, unbeaten super welterweight “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a six round unanimous decision over Wayne Boudreaux (2-1, 1 KO). It was an entertaining brawl that seemingly could have gone either way, but local judges scored it 60-54, 58-56, 58-56 for the hometown fighter. The scores brought boos from the crowd.