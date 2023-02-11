Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KOs) scored a third round KO against Marlin Sims (8-2, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. A barrage of unanswered punches sent Sims to the canvas just as the bout was being waved off by referee Ray Corona. Time was 2:25.
In a war, unbeaten super welterweight “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a six round unanimous decision over Wayne Boudreaux (2-1, 1 KO). It was an entertaining brawl that seemingly could have gone either way, but local judges scored it 60-54, 58-56, 58-56 for the hometown fighter. The scores brought boos from the crowd.
This is messed up. They had a story a couple of days ago where Sims was talking about how Acosta couldn’t crack at all.
“Let’s be honest, he can’t crack at all with only one knockout”
….and this happens.
I remember reading that too, Lucie. Those words must be running round and round in his head about now. Ouch!
The Oliva-Boudreaux fight was the best of the night.
It was good back and forth, thought Beaudreaux did just enough to get the win but it was a stacked deck against the hometown fighter. I can live with 58/56 scores but the 60/54 score was outrages.
Oliva-Boudreaux was a hometown decision. The 60-54 judge was obviously shilling for the local guy. Really should have been a draw. The fans rightly booed the gift decision. Would like to see a rematch. Hilarious that YuYu kayoed that trash-talking opponent.
That’s all it took. If you land the right punch that’s all it takes