February 11, 2023
Boxing Results

Acosta stops Sims in three

Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KOs) scored a third round KO against Marlin Sims (8-2, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. A barrage of unanswered punches sent Sims to the canvas just as the bout was being waved off by referee Ray Corona. Time was 2:25.

In a war, unbeaten super welterweight “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a six round unanimous decision over Wayne Boudreaux (2-1, 1 KO). It was an entertaining brawl that seemingly could have gone either way, but local judges scored it 60-54, 58-56, 58-56 for the hometown fighter. The scores brought boos from the crowd.

Popeye Rivera tops Rodrigues for NBA LH title
Weights from Atlantic City

  • This is messed up. They had a story a couple of days ago where Sims was talking about how Acosta couldn’t crack at all.

    “Let’s be honest, he can’t crack at all with only one knockout”

    ….and this happens.

    Reply

  • The Oliva-Boudreaux fight was the best of the night.

    It was good back and forth, thought Beaudreaux did just enough to get the win but it was a stacked deck against the hometown fighter. I can live with 58/56 scores but the 60/54 score was outrages.

    Reply

  • Oliva-Boudreaux was a hometown decision. The 60-54 judge was obviously shilling for the local guy. Really should have been a draw. The fans rightly booed the gift decision. Would like to see a rematch. Hilarious that YuYu kayoed that trash-talking opponent.

    Reply
    • >