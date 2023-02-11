Emmnauel Rodriguez 119.6 vs. Sharone Carter 117.5
Feargal McCrory 135.9 vs. Ariel Mesquita 138.5
Justin Figueroa 152.2 vs. Rahiem Davis Cooke 153.6
Francisco Rodriguez 128.5 vs. Kyle Massoth 128.4
Cali Box 184.5 vs. Tyler Jacques TBA
Miguel Garcia 135.5 vs. Christian Castro 141.1
John Vallejo 154.3 vs. Angelo Thompson 150.6
Daniel Bean 246.1 vs. Terrick Maven TBA
Sir Robert Lee Ellenburg 139.3 vs. Jose Luis Fracica Bean 137.7
Venue: The Showboat Hotel Carousel Room
Promoter: R and B Promotions
Stream: BXNGTV.COM
1st Bell: 7:05 PM ET / Doors open at 5:30
Sir Robert Lee Ellenburg III.
What is his real name? What state prison was he just released from?
Where did these 2 guys come from?