Emmnauel Rodriguez 119.6 vs. Sharone Carter 117.5

Feargal McCrory 135.9 vs. Ariel Mesquita 138.5

Justin Figueroa 152.2 vs. Rahiem Davis Cooke 153.6

Francisco Rodriguez 128.5 vs. Kyle Massoth 128.4

Cali Box 184.5 vs. Tyler Jacques TBA

Miguel Garcia 135.5 vs. Christian Castro 141.1

John Vallejo 154.3 vs. Angelo Thompson 150.6

Daniel Bean 246.1 vs. Terrick Maven TBA

Sir Robert Lee Ellenburg 139.3 vs. Jose Luis Fracica Bean 137.7

Venue: The Showboat Hotel Carousel Room

Promoter: R and B Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.COM

1st Bell: 7:05 PM ET / Doors open at 5:30