Undefeated prospect Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera returns to the South this Saturday night in another “stay busy” fight on the Christy Martin Fight Night card presented by Christy Martin Promotions at Centerstage@Noda in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last November 30th, Rivera fought in Charlotte for the first time, knocking out local favorite Joshua Robertson in the sixth round. This time he will face Jose “Olimpico” Corral (20-23, 12 KOs) in a scheduled six-round bout to be contested at a 187-pound catch-weight.