Fierce British super middleweight rivals James DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (27-2, 21 KOs) worked out in separate back-to-back media days ahead of their highly anticipated grudge match Saturday on SHOWTIME from The O2 in London.

James DeGale: “Come February 23rd the smile will be wiped off his face. He’s all show. If I’m honest, if his surname was Smith, you wouldn’t know who he was. He’s riding off his dad’s name. There are levels in boxing and I’m on a level above him. Come fight night, it’s going to be a schooling. Eubank Jr is gonna get schooled. I’ve dubbed this a ‘retirement’ fight. When he loses, he’s finished, he’s done. This will be his last fight.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “He’s had some hard fights, that’s for sure. It is one of those things – a fight like this especially against me – could be career ending.”