In 2017, The WBC held its annual convention in Baku, Azerbaijan. Prior to that there was not a lot of pro boxing history aligned with the country. Fast forward a little over a year from that event and there is a local fighter making some noise at a rather rapid pace. Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Roman Zakirov (8-0, 7 KOs) of Azerbaijan was still an amateur when the convention was held in his hometown, but he’s been on the fast track entering his 9th professional fight this Friday in less than a year.

So far, Zakirov has stopped all but one of his opponents flashing respectable power in both hands. This will be his first 10 rounder and his first chance to win a pro title with an IBO International belt at stake. He will take on Daniel Vega Cota (13-2-1, 10 KOs) at the Kalaszi Sporthall, Hungary, Budakalász.

“Roman is only 22 years old but had a stellar international amateur record of 95-5 representing the Azerbaijan national team,” said Zakirov’s manager/promoter Kamil Aliyev. “I plan to continue to move his career fast as I feel he will be ready for world title contention sooner rather than later.”