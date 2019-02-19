By Miguel Maravilla

IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. of Dallas, Texas is set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on undefeated four-division world champion Mikey Garcia of Riverside, by way of Oxnard, California met Saturday for their kickoff press conference for their showdown.



Spence takes on Garcia one month from now on Saturday, March 16 in the first Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for my whole life. I’m focused and prepared for this challenge. It’s going to be all eyes on me and Mikey in that ring and I can’t wait,” Errol Spence told media “I’m happy that someone is challenging me. I’ve been looking for an opponent like him. He’s established himself in this sport. I’m looking for a skillful Mikey Garcia to bring the best out of me on March 16.”

With less than a month to go for his showdown, Spence has been training in his hometown with his longtime trainer Derrick James in preparation for Garcia.

“Camp has gone well we are ready. I train old school. We’re focused on what I can do and what our game plan is. I always spar the same people no matter what because they get me into the condition,” Spence on his preparation.

“When I first saw Errol we were actually sparring each other. We started working together and I got to see him walk through guy after guy. We knew he was a great athlete,” Spence’s trainer Derrick James said. “He is looking sharp and ready to go

Coming off a first round knockout over Raul Ocampo, Spence made quick work of his mandatory opponent in his homecoming bout at the Ford Center’s Star in Frisco, Texas.

This will be Spence’s third scheduled title defense of his IBF title he won over Kell Brook back in 2017. Spence as he has successfully defended against former champion Lamont Peterson in scoring a stoppage and his last fight vs. Ocampo.

His opponent, Garcia won a unanimous decision over Robert Easter Jr. in his last fight. Not to mention Garcia is a four division world champion, winning titles at featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, and super lightweight as now he will make the leap to welterweight.

“Mikey is undefeated, has a great skill set and has won a title at 140-pounds. I don’t see him as that small a fighter. He has a technical style that’s very traditional. He likes to use angles to set his opponent’s up,” Spence on Garcia.

“Mikey Garcia has a good technical style. But there’s always a method to take down a great fighter. I think that a day like today will inspire us even more to work even harder,” Derrick James said.

Despite the height, weight, and reach advantage Spence is not taking Mikey lightly as he displayed pure admiration for the Garcia’s. The champ knows what type of challenge he is getting from the well schooled Garcia family.

“Size always matters, but when you get in there, at the end of the day, it’s about skills and intelligence. I’m not going to rely on size. I’m going to focus on my talent. I don’t worry about how Mikey is planning to get stronger at the weight. I’m not worried about it and I don’t think it will make a difference in the fight. I’m just going to focus on what I have to do to be at my best,” Spence on the size difference. “I said it before Mikey has good technical skill and is well schooled because of his brother and father,” Spence added.

“This fight is all about the skillset, not the size. Size will come into play a little bit, but we’re going to show the skillset that we have to beat this guy. That’s what Errol is going to show,” Derrick James on the height and size. “I have nothing but tremendous respect and admiration for the Garcia’s because he has learned well from his brother and father.

A month from now, Spence will be fighting in the biggest stage in his home state of Texas in “Jerry’s World”. The 29 year old, Dallas native from nearby De Soto will look to make his statement and hand Garcia his first defeat.

“My vision is that my hand will be raised in victory, whether it’s a knockout or a 12-round grueling fight, I’m preparing for the best Mikey Garcia skill wise, strength wise and as far as his ring intelligence.”

