Unbeaten former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury today joined Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren at a press conference at BT Sport Studios in London to confirm his new stateside multi-fight agreement with ESPN. The deal sees Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank partner to promote Tyson Fury’s fights in the USA.

Tyson Fury: “ESPN are the biggest sporting network in the world, combined with BT Sport, so I’ll have dual viewers from America and the UK…It gives me the opportunity to fight on the biggest broadcasting network in the world, be shown to the most people and be in a position to make the biggest and best fights possible and not be an opponent – they have to come to the Tyson Fury show now.”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury and Queensberry have signed a long term deal with ESPN and Top Rank. They will be Tyson’s exclusive broadcaster in the States…this is going to be something special for Tyson, it gives him the chance to be the one that everyone wants to fight, and he will not have to do like he did and go to Germany to fight Klitschko; or fight Wilder on Showtime on their terms, we now have the biggest platform for him to be on.”