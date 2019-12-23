IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) will defend his title in a homecoming bout against mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) live in primetime on FOX February 15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the first time that Plant, who was born in Ashland, Tennessee outside of Nashville, will be fighting in his hometown as a pro. Feigenbutz is a former WBA interim titlist.
Welterweights as Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (17-2, 14 KOs) and Abel Ramos (25-3-2, 19 KOs) battle in the 10-round co-feature.
Showing how boxing has gone down in Germany. At one time such a title fight would have happened in that country. In fact, at one time Germany, Not Great Britain, as far as Europe was concerned was the big place. That of course because of Klitschko’s, but also other boxers. Perhaps if Feigenbutz had a real chance it would be in Germany.
Plant doing his best Canelo impression….fighting the weakest link i.e. Lee and now Fiegenbutz.
Not a bad match up if one looks at the records of both boxers but at a closer look its a bit of a mismatch.
Feigenbutz has a good, but unfortunately padded record: too many fights against weak opponents. In his last loss almost 4 years ago, he showed serious stamina issues. I hope he has been working on this problem since then.
Plant has been steadily climbing up the rankings and is now a legit top 10 super middleweight, with some impressive wins.
On paper, this is a clear win by Plant. Despite the many KO’s Feigenbutz has, I just don’t see how he can survive against Plant for more than 8 rounds. My prediction: Plant within 6 rounds by KO.