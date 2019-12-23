IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) will defend his title in a homecoming bout against mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) live in primetime on FOX February 15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the first time that Plant, who was born in Ashland, Tennessee outside of Nashville, will be fighting in his hometown as a pro. Feigenbutz is a former WBA interim titlist.

Welterweights as Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (17-2, 14 KOs) and Abel Ramos (25-3-2, 19 KOs) battle in the 10-round co-feature.