Boxeo Telemundo Ford concludes its 30th anniversary spring series finale with a showdown between Mexico City welterweights Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (20-3-1, 13 KOs) and Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (18-6-2, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBC Latino welterweight title. Pintor is the nephew of Hall of Famer and Mexican legend Lupe Pintor.



You got off to a roaring start (17-0) to begin your career. What do you feel changed?

Well once I got married I slacked off a bit being all in love in stuff (laughing) It’s no excuse all joking aside. Your family is the priority and most important but it’s no excuse to be less focused on your training. You must be able to balance family and your career. After all, my success is for the benefit of us all. Like they say, to be rewarded one must make sacrifices.

Was it and is it hard to fight knowing how successful your uncle was during his career?

The best I can do is be the best that I can and go make my own history.

What would you say is the difference in how you fight now than when you began?

When I was starting out I just wanted to try to go for the knockout. Now I study my opponents more and go about carrying out the best plan to be victorious.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he likes to slug it out and that he comes from a boxing family as well.

How difficult do you see this fight for your stylistically?

I have not fought for a while and I am fighting a very tough fighter. A victory Friday is very important to my career. Its a must win for me and that I leave with the victory.

Have you been more motivated knowing that you will be returning to Telemundo air again?

I am extremely happy and motivated. It is a huge opportunity to be in the main event once again on Telemundo. It is going to be a really good fight. Career changing opportunity for each of us.

The co-main of the night sees the return of Cesar Soriano (13-2) on Telemundo, in his last outing, he knocked out previously undefeated prospect Martin Escamilla (10-1) in the upset of the night. Soriano Faces Christian Gomez (12-3) over 8 Rounds.

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Demoledor” Cruz will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo.