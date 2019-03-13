IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer has told the other champions at 126lbs to ‘put up or shut up’ ahead of his title defense against Jono Carroll on Friday night (March 15) at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Farmer defends his crown for the third time inside five months as he fights at home in Philly for the first time as a world champion.



When asked about a future unification bout with WBA champ Gervonta Davis, Farmer stated “Everybody is talking about who the best is in the division – there’s only one way to tell. I am ready to fight anyone. My promoters Eddie Hearn and Lou DiBella are ready to make a fight with anyone so whoever has a belt out there – it’s time to put up or shut up. It’s my third defense in five months, I’m the most active male world champion in the world and I want it to continue like that.”