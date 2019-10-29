By Bob Caico

Michael McSorley’s Integrity Fighter Management returns Saturday night with an exciting boxing card in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania located on the outskirts of Pittsburgh. The main event will feature hot local cruiserweight prospect Lyubomyr “Demolition Man” Pinchuk (11-1-1, 7 KOs) going against Philadelphia’s Garrett “The Ultimate Warrior” Wilson (18-16-1, 9 KOs) in an eight round go for the Pennsylvania State cruiserweight title.

A companion eight round battle brings together Pittsburgh’s Oleg Duvhun (9-0, 2 KOs) and Derrick Wilson (12-8-2, 3 KOs) in a jr. featherweight matchup.

Five four-round bouts will round out the undercard.

Undefeated middleweight “Pretty” Richie Cantolina (5-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh will try to continue his winning ways in a bout against Brock Willis (1-4-1, 1 KO) of West Virginia.

Heavyweights Michael Manna (3-2) of Pittsburgh and Ryan Covert (2-2) of Butler, PA will tangle for the “Steel City” heavyweight belt. All the wins by the two fighters have come by way of knockout so this should be a banger.

Jordan “The Croatian Warrior” Zlacki (1-1, KO) takes on Jr. Middleweight Deon Goodlow (1-2).

Two promising debut boxers, Featherweight Johnny “TTG” Spells of Pittsburgh and super featherweight “Smokin” Joe Reed of Buffalo, NY look to impress the crowd in separate matches.

Venue: Printscape Arena, 114 Southpointe Blvd. Canonsburg, PA.

Tickets: $35.00, $50.00, $100 at Eventbrite.com

Doors open at 6:30pm