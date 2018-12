ITV has announced a new deal with Haymon Sports and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) to bring exclusive coverage of PBC boxing events to ITV viewers and fight fans in the UK. This is the first time that Haymon Sports and PBC has partnered with a UK broadcaster to stage boxing events regularly in the UK. The exclusive three-year deal will guarantee a minimum of 15 televised events each year, drawing from PBC’s group of over 160 boxers in matches staged both in the UK and the US.