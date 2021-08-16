The 5th class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony Saturday at Skyy South Gym in Coffeeville, Alabama. Pictured (L-R) are Pro Boxer inductee Tracy Harris Patterson of Grady, AL (40 miles south of Montgomery), Master Class boxer of the year Dr. Ted Cox, Coffeeville Mayor Dwight Pugh, John Tillman (son of deceased Manager/Trainer/Promoter inductee Jerry Tillman), and Support Personnel Larry Bright. Other inductees included Eric “Butterbean” Esch in the Amateur/Toughman category and old timer Sgt. Sammy Baker. The event featured youth sparring and a fish fry.
Butterbean gets to be inducted into an hall of fame!!! Before I leave this earth I better be inducted in one!!!
Butterbean still had to go out and get it. Butterbean gave a lot and changed the perception of how a professional fighter is supposed to look. People laughed when he took his shirt off but he beat up and outfight guys with strong looking muscles. Swung for the fences and gave his all. He captured the imagination of the masses at a time Boxing still had superstars in the game. No probs here considering what he gave to the sport. Totally beat the odds. Doubt the Paul brothers would have called him out.
Good to see Tracy Harris Patterson after all these years. I remember him fighting back in the early 90s when I was a teenager.
I’m wondering why he had to wait until the fifth class to get inducted. I didn’t know Alabama boxing was that deep.