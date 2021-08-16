Patterson Tops Alabama BHOF Induction Ceremony The 5th class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony Saturday at Skyy South Gym in Coffeeville, Alabama. Pictured (L-R) are Pro Boxer inductee Tracy Harris Patterson of Grady, AL (40 miles south of Montgomery), Master Class boxer of the year Dr. Ted Cox, Coffeeville Mayor Dwight Pugh, John Tillman (son of deceased Manager/Trainer/Promoter inductee Jerry Tillman), and Support Personnel Larry Bright. Other inductees included Eric “Butterbean” Esch in the Amateur/Toughman category and old timer Sgt. Sammy Baker. The event featured youth sparring and a fish fry. FOX announces Saturday afternoon fight card Former fighter and official Alfred Buqwana dies

