August 16, 2021
Boxing News

FOX announces Saturday afternoon fight card

FOX is planning a free boxing telecast on Saturday a few hours before the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The FOX broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and features unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (13-0, 10 KOs) battling Ryan Kielczweski (30-5, 11 KOs) in a 10-round attraction, rising lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela (8-0, 5 KOs) competing in an eight-round fight against Esteban Sanchez (17-1, 8 KOs) and heavyweight prospect Steven Torres (4-0, 4 KOs) squaring off against Justin Rolfe (6-2-1, 4 KOs).

