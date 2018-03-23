Parker aims to fulfill Wilder’s prediction

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Sportsbooks have established WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as an 8:1 betting favorite over WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker when they collide in Cardiff, Wales on March 31. However, the Parker team prefers the view of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder over that of the betting houses.

Wilder is on the record saying Parker “has a 100 percent chance of winning. He has to be smart and stick to the game plan. In this ring it’s not about how much a person weighs, or about how big a person’s muscles is – it’s about heart, that dog that he’s going to bring to the fight.”