44-year-old ring legend Manny Pacquiao has inked a deal with Japanese MMA promoter Rizin. Pacman made the announcement over the weekend at a press conference in Tokyo. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year,” stated Pacquiao. “The date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter. Thank you.”

Pacquiao is expected to fight a Japanese MMA fighter in an exhibition match, similar to his archrival Floyd Mayweather who has twice fought in exhibitions presented by Rizin.