A la leyenda del ring Manny Pacquiao se le ordenó pagar 5,1 millones de dólares después de que un jurado del sur de California dictaminó que Pacman incumplió un acuerdo promocional con Paradigm Sports Management en 2021. Pacquiao debe pagar 1,8 millones de dólares en daños más un anticipo de 3,3 millones de dólares.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.