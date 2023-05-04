Pacquiao pierde juicio civil por $5.1 millones A la leyenda del ring Manny Pacquiao se le ordenó pagar 5,1 millones de dólares después de que un jurado del sur de California dictaminó que Pacman incumplió un acuerdo promocional con Paradigm Sports Management en 2021. Pacquiao debe pagar 1,8 millones de dólares en daños más un anticipo de 3,3 millones de dólares. Resultados desde Guadalajara Like this: Like Loading...

