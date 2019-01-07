Welterweight Jayar Inson and flyweight Genisis Libranza make their U.S. debuts on the big stage as part of the non-televised undercard headlined their fellow Filipino countryman Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, January 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Inson (18-1, 12 KOs) will battle in an eight-round welterweight match, while Libranza (17-1, 10 KOs) takes on Nicaragua’s Carlos Buitrago (30-4-1, 17 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight match as the two fighters from Davao City, Philippines look to continue their respective win streaks.

Three unbeaten prospects will also do battle in non-televised action as Australia’s George Kambosos, Jr. (15-0, 9 KOs) takes on Rolando Chinea (15-2-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight match, Cincinnati’s Desmond Jarmon (7-0, 4 KOs) clashes with St. Louis-native Canton Miller (3-1-1, 1 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight bout and Chicago’s Destyne Butler (4-0, 3 KOs) fights in a four-round welterweight match.