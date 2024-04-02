Two-time world champion Oscar Valdez stopped Liam Wilson to earn the WBO interim 130lb title last Friday night in Phoenix. Current WBO junior lightweight champion Emmanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete is moving up to fight Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight title on May 18. If Navarrete wins and elects to stay at lightweight, Valdez is expected to be elevated to full champion status.

So what’s in store for Valdez next?

“Just a nice rest for now,” manager Frank Espinoza stated. “He deserves it. In due time we’ll sit with our team and discuss his future. Oscar is going to keep surprising the boxing public. He still has plenty of boxing legs. He’s an exciting fighter to watch because he’ll give you everything he has and that’s why he has such a great following.”