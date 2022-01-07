Ortiz cede enfrentar en eliminatoria final de la FIB a Hrgovic Luego de su victoria sobre el ex campeón de peso pesado de la FIB Charles Martin, la FIB inmediatamente ordenó a Luis “King Kong” Ortiz que peleara con Filip Hrgovic en una eliminatoria final de peso pesado. Ortiz, sin embargo, está rechazando esa pelea. El mánager de Ortiz, Jay Jiménez, le dijo al Miami Nuevo Herald que Ortiz tiene una fractura mínima en la mano izquierda y que no estará listo para el período de marzo / abril que quieren Hrgovic y la FIB. La FIB ahora observa sus calificaciones y seleccionará al próximo contendiente disponible (Joseph Parker y Tony Yoka serán los dos siguientes) para enfrentar a Hrgovic. Crews-Dezurn, Cederroos se unen a Matchroom Jhonny González busca regresar a los primeros lugares

