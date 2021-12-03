Golovkin-Murata, Ioka-Ancajas kayoed
By Joe Koizumi
The emergent omicron virus has called off a couple of world title bills on Friday here in Japan. Teiken Promotions has announced the greatly anticipated middleweight unification bout of WBA super champion Ryota Murata and IBF titleholder Gennady Golovkin on December 29 is called off due to the government’s ban of any foreigner to enter Japan.
A special permit wasn’t made even for such a big show that all our fight fans are so much eager to watch with greatest expectations. Also, another unification bout between WBO 115-pound ruler Kazuto Ioka and IBF titlist Jerwin Ancajas on New Year Eve will be canceled by the same reason. This morning we experienced a considerably big earthquake in the Tokyo area, but our fistic world also got terribly shaken up with the shocking cancellations.
I don’t know, this is just crazy. Knee jerk reaction. Okey, if they don’t want tourists, I could understand. But Golovkin and Anjacas are not going their as tourists. Does Japan want to go back to a time of isolationism?
“Omicron”
– Sounds like a tech company listed on the NASDAQ Exchange.
Well that sucks. I would think that they shouldn’t be too difficult to move and reschedule, but what do I know.
Bring those fight to the U.S. an old giy like GGG can’t affort to wait 2 more years for next fight!!!!!! Fighters are being affected for the very long inactivities!