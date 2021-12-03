Golovkin-Murata, Ioka-Ancajas kayoed

By Joe Koizumi

The emergent omicron virus has called off a couple of world title bills on Friday here in Japan. Teiken Promotions has announced the greatly anticipated middleweight unification bout of WBA super champion Ryota Murata and IBF titleholder Gennady Golovkin on December 29 is called off due to the government’s ban of any foreigner to enter Japan.

A special permit wasn’t made even for such a big show that all our fight fans are so much eager to watch with greatest expectations. Also, another unification bout between WBO 115-pound ruler Kazuto Ioka and IBF titlist Jerwin Ancajas on New Year Eve will be canceled by the same reason. This morning we experienced a considerably big earthquake in the Tokyo area, but our fistic world also got terribly shaken up with the shocking cancellations.