December 3, 2021
Boxing Results

IBF#15 Mishiro halts Nishitani in six

23

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-rising unbeaten lightweight, IBF#15 Hironori Mishiro (11-0-1, 4 KOs), 133.5, impressively decked a fine TKO victory over formerly world-rated Kazuhiro Nishitani (21-6-1, 12 KOs), 132.75, at 2:01 of the sixth round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Having scored an important win over ex-WBO champ Masayuki Ito in his previous bout, Mishiro collected another victim in Nishitani, whom he dropped with a well-timed right in round five and flattened with another vicious right in the fatal session.

In the semi-windup, Chaoz Minowa (7-3, 6 KOs), 111.75, acquired the vacant OPBF female flyweight belt by stopping Yumemi Ikemoto (7-2, no KO), 111, at 1:20 of the second round in a scheduled two-minute eight. Minowa badly decked Ikemoto with a solid left hook in second, and her follow-up prompted the referee’s intervention.

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

Attendance: 792 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

Omicron virus calls off world title shows in Japan
Golden Gloves show goes ahead despite withdrawals

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>