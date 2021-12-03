By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-rising unbeaten lightweight, IBF#15 Hironori Mishiro (11-0-1, 4 KOs), 133.5, impressively decked a fine TKO victory over formerly world-rated Kazuhiro Nishitani (21-6-1, 12 KOs), 132.75, at 2:01 of the sixth round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Having scored an important win over ex-WBO champ Masayuki Ito in his previous bout, Mishiro collected another victim in Nishitani, whom he dropped with a well-timed right in round five and flattened with another vicious right in the fatal session.

In the semi-windup, Chaoz Minowa (7-3, 6 KOs), 111.75, acquired the vacant OPBF female flyweight belt by stopping Yumemi Ikemoto (7-2, no KO), 111, at 1:20 of the second round in a scheduled two-minute eight. Minowa badly decked Ikemoto with a solid left hook in second, and her follow-up prompted the referee’s intervention.

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

Attendance: 792 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

