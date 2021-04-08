Ocampo headlines Saturday in Tijuana WBO #12 junior middleweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1, 18 KOs) will put his world ranking on the line against Iván “Demolisher” Matute (30-3, 25 KOs) in a ten rounder at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. The fight will air in Mexico on Azteca 7. You can watch this fight card in the U.S. if you have a VPN service. Zerafa promoter offers Tszyu $1 million WBA orders Akhmadaliev-Rios

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

