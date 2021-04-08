By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #9 middleweight Michael Zerafa’s promoter Brian Amatruda has offered WBO #1, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu $1 million (AUD) or $760,000v(USD) to meet in a twelve round contest in Melbourne.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing Tim make excuses and avoid what is Australia’s biggest fight — Tim Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa,” Amatruda said in a statement to Fox Sports. “Tim is a quality fighter but he just fought a 36-year-old fighter who was coming off a brutal knockout and his second loss in a row. Hogan also had a major injury coming into the fight and at one stage was going to withdraw.

“No discredit to Tim, but he has never fought the likes of Michael Zerafa who is in his prime and fought the best in the world. Not like Tim’s opponents who were just Australians, who whilst quite handy fighters will never be world champions.

“Tim’s talk of a world title is fanciful as the titles are all scheduled elsewhere so why not fight the very best in Australia? If Tim thinks he is on a different level then let’s get the fight on and he can have an easy payday!

“Tim’s promoter offered Michael $70,000 to fight Tim. We thought about offering Tim ten times that amount, then thought let’s round it off at 1 million dollars which is probably more than Tim’s whole career earnings…the offer is open for 7 days otherwise Michael will look to go overseas where offers have been made for much bigger fights.”