The WBA Championships Committee ordered the mandatory fight between WBA super bantamweight super champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev from Uzbekistan and the mandatory challenger Ronny Rios from the United States.

The Committee sent the communication to both teams, who are aware of the mandatory fight. The period for Akhmadaliev’s mandatory defense expired on January 29th, 2021, but the WBA allowed the champion to make the mandatory defense of the IBF, organization of which he is also champion, against Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa last April 3rd.

According to rule C.13, Bout Limitations, the champion cannot fight a boxer who is not the official challenger within 60 days after the expiration of the mandatory defense period.

Accordingly, the Committee grants 30 days for negotiations starting on April 6th, 2021. This period will end on May 6th, 2021 (- 5 GMT). In case both parties fail to reach an agreement or there is unwillingness of any of the fighters or their representatives, the Committee may call to purse bids to grant the promotional rights of the fight.