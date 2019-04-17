The New York State Athletic Commission has announced that they will NOT approve heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller’s application for a boxing license. Unless the Miller team can convince the NYSAC otherwise, WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will be facing a new opponent on June 1 at Madison Square Garden.

“Big Baby” was rejected for an adverse finding (GW1516) in a random drug test conducted by VADA. In the unlikely event Miller’s “B sample” tests clean, he could then reapply to the NYSAC to salvage a reported $4 million payday.

In the meantime, the Joshua camp is actively looking for a new opponent.