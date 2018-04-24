Notable WBC News Updates

The new column by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has a ton of news in it. Some of the highlights:

The WBC has ordered a final heavyweight elimination bout between Dillian White and Luis Ortiz for the second mandatory of the division.

—-

The WBC will support the Golovkin vs. Alvarez middleweight title rematch in the event it’s rescheduled next after the voluntary fight of May 5th. The winner must make the mandatory defense of the division.

—–

Keith Thurman has relinquished his WBC welterweight title. Thurman will have the right to fight for the WBC title once he has fully recovered and is fit to return. The WBC has ordered Shawn Porter vs Danny Garcia for the WBC world title.

—–

WBC super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez vs. interim beltholder Regis Prograis for the undisputed WBC title – purse offer May 4 with a 50/50 split.

—–

WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia will fight the IBF champion (Robert Easter) in a unification bout .

—–

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt will make a voluntary defense on June 23 and the winner must make the mandatory defense next.