While most of July is hopping with boxing activity, the ring action this week is sparse. Happily ESPN+ will deliver a much-needed fix for boxing junkies on Saturday morning with the first defense of WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (15-0, 11 KOs) against Arthur Villanueva (32-3-1, 18 KOs) at Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Oubaali won the belt by unanimous decision over former world champion Rau’shee Warren in Las Vegas on the Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner undercard.

In another bout, unbeaten hometown hero Zhankosh Turarov (23-0, 16 KOs) takes on Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (31-4-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title.

A crowd of more than 10,000 fans is expected. The ESPN+ stream will start at 10AM ET/7AM PT.