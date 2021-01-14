One of the WBA’s most solid champions is Thammanoon Niyomtrong (21-0, 7 KOs), better known as Knockout CP Freshmart, who is currently the minimumweight monarch and wants to maintain that supremacy in 2021. The 30-year-old Thai boxer had the opportunity to fight in 2020 before the pandemic pause arrived. Niyomtrong beat Japan’s Norihito Tanaka by unanimous decision when defending the pioneer organization’s super championship in Nakhon Sawan.

He won the WBA world title in 2015. Since then, he has defended 12 times before becoming super champion and making it clear that he is currently the most important name in the 105-pound division. Along the way, he has beaten opponents from Latin America and several Asian countries thanks to his good boxing style and the strength he’s shown during his career.

He is expected to return to the ring this year for a new defense. His 10 months of inactivity have been due to local Covid-19 restrictions but he is expected to reappear soon. The public wants to see him against other great opponents, especially against his countryman and newly crowned WBC champion Panya Pradabsri, which would be the great fight of the division today.