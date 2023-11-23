Nikita Tszyu gana cinturón súper welter australiano El invicto peso súper welter Nikita Tszyu (8-0, 7 KOs) vencio con un aplastante nocaut técnico en el quinto asalto sobre el previamente invicto campeón australiano de 154 libras Dylan Biggs (10 1, 7 KOs) el miércoles por la noche en el Newcastle Entertainment Centre en Newcastle, Nueva Gales del Sur, Australia. Tszyu rugió después de sufrir una caída en el primer asalto. Fue un buen combate durante los siguientes dos asaltos. Tszyu castigó a Biggs en un dominante cuarto asalto, luego arrojó sin piedad a Biggs a la lona en el quinto. Biggs superó la cuenta, pero la pelea se detuvo momentos Más tarde, Tszyu es hijo de la leyenda del ring Kostya Tszyu y hermano del actual campeón de peso mediano junior de la OMB, Tim Tszyu. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaiman : Uzbekistán una de las mejores convenciones de la historia del WBC! Conferencia de prensa final Benavidez-Andrade Like this: Like Loading...

