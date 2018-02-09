Nietes, Viloria prepping for flyweight title bouts

The doors of the Legendary Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, California swung open Thursday morning as IBF flyweight champion Donnie Nietes and former world champion Brian Viloria hosted the local media just sixteen days prior to their world title bouts at SUPERFLY 2 set for February 24 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum. Nietes defends against mandatory challenger Juan Carlos Reveco, while Viloria faces Artem Dalakian for the vacant WBA flyweight world title.



Donnie Nietes: “The opportunity to work and spar with Brian Viloria has been very important and will get me ready for my fight on February 24…I expect a very tough fight, Reveco is a two-time world champion and is coming for my belt. I have to be at my best to beat him and I will be.”

Brian Viloria: “It has been very cool working and sparring with Donnie, he is a true professional and I am still learning from him. The sparring has been high level and we are helping each other to get better all the time.”