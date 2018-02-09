Roy Jones Jr. victorious in final fight

Photos: Scott Foster

In his farewell fight, 49-year-old ring legend Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Scott Sigmon (30-12-1, 16 KOs) in a cruiserweight clash on Thursday night at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Jones, who has won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight, outclassed Sigmon from the get-go as he smiled and mugged for his adoring hometown fans. The 30-year-old Sigmon was game, but never really able to deal with Jones’ hand speed. Scores were 98-92 across the board.

After the fight, Jones said he entered the bout with a torn bicep. He also stated he would still be willing to fight suspended MMA star Anderson Silva, but otherwise it’s “chapter closed.”

In undercard action, unbeaten super lightweight Devin Cushing (7-0, 5 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Tommy Bryant (3-15-3, 1 KO), and female lightweight Ikram Kerwat (9-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Angel Gladney (9-14-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Jones Jr. worked in Kerwat’s corner before his own fight later that night.