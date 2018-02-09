Charlo: I’m the best middleweight in the world

Unbeaten former 154-pound world champion Jermall Charlo hosted a media workout Thursday in his hometown of Houston as he prepares for his WBC interim middleweight world title showdown against Hugo Centeno Jr. on March 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.



“It’s going to be a tough fight against Hugo Centeno Jr. If he can stand up to my power, we’re going to fight and it’ll be a brutal war. If he can’t, I’ll take him out in the first round,” vowed Charlo. “My goal is to show everybody that I’m the best middleweight in the world. I’m going to keep fighting everyone they put in front of me. I’m going to knock them out one-by-one until Canelo or Golovkin have to face me.”

Ronnie Shields, Charlo’s Trainer added, “I believe Jermall has the talent and determination to beat any of the top middleweights out there. We’re going to keep working every day so that when the time comes for one of those fights with a Golovkin or Canelo, he’ll be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity.”