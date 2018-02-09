IBF #7 Krungthepthonburi defeats Mochizuki

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Johnny Chaichotchuang

IBF#7 Eaktawan Krungthepthonburi (23-5) captured the vacant IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title fight by scoring a unanimous decision over Naoki Mochizuki (13-3) on Wednesday at Suanlum Plaza, Bangkok, Thailand.



Both Krungthepthonburi and Mochizuki came to fight and exchanged solid power shots in all of the rounds and at the conclusion, the Thai was crowned the winner by scores 117-110, 117-110 and 116-111.

In other action, lightweight prospect Campee Phayom (13-3-1) was held to a draw by southpaw Filipino veteran Jason Egera (23-19-2) over six rounds.

Also, welterweight Narong Bunchan (27-4-0) outscored Komsan Polsan (33-8-1). over six rounds.

Japanese lightweight Toshikawa Seiryu (9-4-0) stopped Petchtungyai Keathuikarng in round two of a scheduled six round bout.

IBF Muaythai welterweight champion Pinkalo Bangkoknoivillage outscored Mohammad Jarali from Iran over four rounds in a non-title fight.

Muaythai rising star junior welterweight Raktae Kiatsonrit outpointed Jereme Zoa from France over four rounds.

Promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang said, “Both Krungthepthonburi and Mochizuki performed at the top level today and gave the Thai boxing fans a great fight. This was Krungthepthonburi first fight since unsuccessfully challenging IBF Flyweight champion Donnie Nietes and losing to IBF# 1 Flyweight contender Juan Carlos Reveco. Both Nietes and Reveco fought Krungthepthonburi in 2017. Nietes will fight Reveco for IBF Flyweight mandatory on Feb 25. Krungthepthonburi will target to challenge tjhe winner for IBF Flyweight title fight in 2018.”