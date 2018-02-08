February 8, 2018

Berchelt-Awuku final presser

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (32-1, 28 KOs) and challenger Maxwell Awuku (44-3-1, 30 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s world title clash at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The bout can be seen in the U.S. on beIN Sports Espanol.

Photo: Alma Montiel

Miguel Berchelt: “When you pay to see the ‘Alacrán’ (scorpion), you pay to see an explosive fighter. I’m all-in for every workout, you’ve seen my fights, I’m a fighter who’s never boring. I sacrificed part of my purse, but what I care about is defending in front of my people in Cancun.”

Maxwell Awuku: “I’m glad to be in Cancun. I came for the title and I’ll do my thing.”

IBF #7 Krungthepthonburi defeats Mochizuki
Martinez-Santiago rematch on March 24
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.