Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN will return to Puerto Rico on March 24 when NABO super flyweight titleholder Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (20-0-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense in a 10-round rematch against Alejandro “Peque” Santiago (15-2-3, 7 KOs) at Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico in Ponce. They previously fought to a draw.

In the televised co-main event, super flyweight Joshua “The Professor” Franco (13-0, 6 KOs) will return in his first 10-round fight against Lucas Fernandez (11-1-1, 8 KOs).