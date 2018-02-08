WBA calling Charr-Oquendo purse bid

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee called the world heavyweight title fight between Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) and Fres Oquendo (37-8, 24 KOs) to a purse bid on Friday. Both parties were duly notified, the percentage will be 50/50 and the purse bid will take place in Toronto. Oquendo is the mandatory challenger and Charr was notified about this through a resolution last year, which indicated that both had to reach an agreement to fight with a deadline of December 22. Charr won the championship last September, beating Alexander Ustinov by unanimous decision.

The WBA also announced that a purse bid for a WBA super featherweight title fight between world champion Alberto Machado (18-0, 16 KOs) and Rafael Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs) will be held on February 19 at the WBA office in Panama City. The minimum for this purse bid is $120,000 with 75% in favor of the champion Machado, while the challenger will receive 25%. The Championships Committee enforces the resolution issued last November.