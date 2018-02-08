February 8, 2018

WBA calling Charr-Oquendo purse bid

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee called the world heavyweight title fight between Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) and Fres Oquendo (37-8, 24 KOs) to a purse bid on Friday. Both parties were duly notified, the percentage will be 50/50 and the purse bid will take place in Toronto. Oquendo is the mandatory challenger and Charr was notified about this through a resolution last year, which indicated that both had to reach an agreement to fight with a deadline of December 22. Charr won the championship last September, beating Alexander Ustinov by unanimous decision.

The WBA also announced that a purse bid for a WBA super featherweight title fight between world champion Alberto Machado (18-0, 16 KOs) and Rafael Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs) will be held on February 19 at the WBA office in Panama City. The minimum for this purse bid is $120,000 with 75% in favor of the champion Machado, while the challenger will receive 25%. The Championships Committee enforces the resolution issued last November.

Martinez-Santiago rematch on March 24
Roy Jones Jr. calls it a career tonight
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.