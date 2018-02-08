February 8, 2018

Roy Jones Jr. calls it a career tonight

Ring legend Roy Jones Jr. (65-9, 47 KOs) takes on Scott Sigmon (30-11-1, 16 KOs) in a cruiserweight clash at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The will be the final fight for the 49-year-old Jones, who has won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

“It’s been a wonderful career,” said Roy at Wednesday’s weigh-in. “We’ve had a great time. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. I came in making history and I’m going out making history, so we’re doing it like we’re supposed to do.”

