New opponent for Nico Hernandez

By Bill Green

Update: Nico Hernandez 117.6 vs. Victor Torres 120.4 — Both within the 3lb contracted difference. We have a fight.

Due to visa custom and weather issues, Nico Hernandez’ opponent Jozef Atjai will be replaced by late sub Victor Torres from California. The vacant IBA title will remain at stake. Additionally, a weigh-in at 3pm will take place with a contract weight of no more than a 3lb weight difference.

While Torres doesn’t boast the flashy record of Atjai he is extremely durable as he has never been stopped. Matchmaker Whitfield Haydon, stated “the kid is durable, tough, determined, tremendous heart, very offense-minded, this will be a much different look for Niko. This kid has an all or nothing crowd-pleasing approach. He also has a deadly nice left hook. Nico will need to mentally and physically adjust for him, he’s no slouch.”