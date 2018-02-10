Charr-Oquendo in Chicago?

As reported yesterday, Pow Sport Entertainment Inc., on behalf of Fres Oquendo, won the purse bid against the Global Sport Management team that represented Manuel Charr to win the right to promote the fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) world heavyweight title. The tentative fight dates proposed by the Oquendo team are May 4th in Chicago or May 28th in Puerto Rico. Charr is the current champion of the division, winning the title last November against Alexander Ustinov. The work teams of both boxers have 20 days to submit the fight contract to the WBA Championships Committee, as indicated by the body’s regulations.