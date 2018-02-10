Weights from West Virginia

Joey Holt 167.4 vs. Aaron Quattrocchi 167.8

(WV State Super Middleweight Title)

Matt Conway 135.8 vs. Victor Abreu 139.2

Justin Steave 156 vs. Danny Rosenberger 155

Quwanda Williams 150 vs. Jesus Saucedo 148.8

Mike Conway 142 vs. Dib Kadda 143.2

David Perez 151.2 vs. Abner Guadalupe 153.8

Jason Kelley 163.6 vs. Bryant Costello 163.6

3 semi-pro bouts included on card

Venue: Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, New Cumberland, WV

Promoter: Made Men Promotions

Doors open at 5:00pm, and first bell is at 7:00pm. Tickets available at the door until sold out.