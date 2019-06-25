2016 Olympic silver medalist and WBO #1 contender Shakur Stevenson (11-0, 6 KOs) will now face former world title challenger Franklin Manzanilla in a 10-round featherweight bout on July 13 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Manzanilla, fought for the WBC world title against Rey Vargas in his last fight, replaces original opponent Hairon Socarras, who dropped out of the fight for undisclosed reasons.

“It doesn’t matter who I fight. I am ready to put on a show for my hometown,” Stevenson said. “Newark is going to be out in full force, and I know a victory on July 13 will move me closer to a world title shot, which is my ultimate goal.”