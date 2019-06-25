WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (27-0 17 KOs) says he’s on the right path to prove he is the man at 160lbs as he defends his belt against Maciej Sulecki (28-1 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Boo Boo is chasing down an undisputed clash with WBC/WBA/IBF champ Canelo Alvarez, while former champ Gennady Golovkin is also on the radar.

“Maciej is a tough guy, a top ten guy and he’s only lost to Danny who’s faced GGG and Canelo,” said Andrade. “The boxing world knows that I am the baddest wolf out there because if I hadn’t, I would have faced Canelo and GGG already and would’ve taken my loss like a man and they would’ve captured my WBO title at two different weight classes.

“So that goes to show that I have control over myself and was right to have faith that I’m doing the right thing, so don’t give up as my time will come, you’re not going to just keep digging and digging and then just stop without knowing that that next dig is for all the diamonds.

“The Rosado fight was a grueling one for him, he fought Culcay and he gave him a tough fight too, so he must have skills to be where he is and fight the fighters he’s fought. So unlike GGG who just boxed Steve Rolls who was ranked about 81 in the world, I’m fighting real guys. We are fighting tough guys to get it on with Canelo and GGG whereas they have been cherry picking and they can do that with the profile they have, it’s just business. I’m not upset about it because my time will come when I walk in with one belt and walk out with four.

“Everyone has their own opinion about any fighter, I won’t know until I get in there. I am no fool, I know that I have to be on my game and not think about his other fights because everyone is different. Culcay did a great job against him, put him down, Rosado put him down, so they got to him by accumulating punches and letting their hands go. But that’s them, not me, I have a different IQ to them.”