Former world champion Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (26-4-3, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua continues his pursuit to become world champion again this Friday. Rojas will meet countryman Byron “Sambita” Castellón (13-13-3, 2 KOs) in the eight round light flyweight main event. The site will be el gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua with WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) promoting.

The main event is an intriguing one. This will be the fourth meeting between the two. A rare thing in modern day boxing. Rojas has won the previous three where all went the full distance. The last matchup this past February Rojas won by split decision.

Highly world ranked strawweight Jerson Ortiz (14-2, 6 KOs) keeps active while awaiting a world title shot vs countryman Wilmer Blas (5-13-6, 1 KO) 6 rds.

Rounding out the undercard:

Marcio Soza (17-6-2, 11 KOs) vs Miguel Correa (9-22, 4 KOs) super featherweights 8 rds

Elisson Marquez (7-2, 6 KOs) vs Jonas Castillo (6-4, 5 KOs) super featherweights 6 rds

Saydin Garcia (2-0, 0 KOs) vs. Gerardo Zapata (7-0, 5 KOs) junior flyweights 4 rds

Jorge Castro(3-1, KOs) vs David Bejarano (1-2, 1 KO) heavyweights 4 rds

Adonis Centeno debut vs Ricardo Espinoza debut junior middleweights 4 rds

Luis Martinez (0-1, 0 KOs) vs Norlan Paredes (0-4, 0 KOs) superflyweights 4 rds