The longest running Hispanic boxing show, Boxeo Telemundo Ford, continues the celebration of its 30th anniversary with the popular series returning to the airwaves for its summer installment.

The first of four shows airing in back to back weeks will kick off Friday, July 12 from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL featuring a classic battle of Puerto Rico vs Mexico as unbeaten welterweight prospect and current WBA Latin champion Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (21-0, 14 KOs) will defend his title 10 rounds against Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran(17-2-2, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The next stop, Friday July 19th makes its way to the Mexican Capital at the famed Blackberry Auditorium. A crosstown, civil war battle will take place as WBO #5 WBC #7 Light flyweight Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-9-2 10 KOs), defends his WBC Latino title, 10 rounds against former 3x World Champion Ganigan “La Marvilla” Lopez (35-9 19 KOs)

The series returns the following week, July 26 to the same venue, pitting a pair of Mexican welterweights. WBC Latino Champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (21-3-1 13 KOs) squares off against Edson “Buba” Ramirez (18-3 8 KO’s) 10 rounds. “Trompas” Pintor is the nephew of the great legend Lupe Pintor, in his last outing he had a rejuvenating career performance, outpointing Deigo Cruz over 10 rounds to win the WBC Latin title.

The final installment is set to take place August 2nd at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL. Puerto Rican sensation, WBO #10 Jr. welterweight prospect Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (16-0 12 KOs) will put his NABO Title on the line, as he faces Jamay, Jalisco’s Miguel Angel “Conejo” Martinez (15-2-1 9 KOs).

“Boxeo Telemundo has provided 30 years of great fights to all the fans across the nation, it has given a name for many young Hispanic talents and provided incredible opportunities. I am delighted to be a part of such a great series & look to continue this great relationship for years to come,” said longtime exclusive series promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala President & CEO of All Star Boxing.