Formerly world ranked Antonio “Toño” Moran (23-3, 16 KOs) will now face Víctor Alejandro “Gato” Zuniga (19-2, 10 KOs) tonight on Telemundo. Zuniga was a late sub for Edson Ramirez who became ill. Moran-Zuniga will be a ten round super lightweight main event in the season finale for the Telemundo fall series at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City.



In his last bout, Zuniga unsuccessfully challenged for a regional title in Russia. A victory over Moran tonight would put Zuniga close to breaking into the world rankings. We caught up with Zuniga Thursday.

How motivated are you to show the viewers seeing you for the first time that you are ready for the next level?

It is a huge opportunity for my career. I am extremely motivated to give my absolute best effort to be victorious tonight.

What do you know about Moran?

He is a very skillful fighter. He has a lot of heart. I will have to be at my best to beat him.

Do you feel you need to knock him out since you’re fighting him in his hometown?

I don´t necessarily believe I have to knock him out but I am looking to win decisively.

Do you feel your experience of fighting as the visitor in Russia will be helpful with you being the visitor tonight?

I think you can learn from all your experiences. It will be he and I only in the ring at the end of the night.

What kind of fight should the public expect tonight?

This is a very important fight for both of our careers. We are both coming off of losses and know a victory will position us for bigger fights. These circumstances should lead to us both giving it our all in a very entertaining fight for the fans.

* * *

The co-feature of the nights is a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown in the light flyweight division. Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (6-1, 5 KOs) from Humacao, Puerto Rico squares off against Giovanni “El Colloradito” Garcia (2-2-1) in a 6 round bout.

The main event will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm.

Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.