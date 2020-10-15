Former world champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) will now face unbeaten 2012 Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton (18-0, 12 KOs) for the IBF interim welterweight title live on Showtime October 24 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, who was originally scheduled to face Lipinets, was forced to withdraw because of visa issues.

“Custio Clayton is an outstanding replacement opponent given the late change and should provide a stiff test against Sergey Lipinets on October 24,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Clayton was already deep into training and will bring a wealth of experience, from his amateur days through his impressive pro career, into this showdown with Lipinets. This is a great opportunity for Clayton to announce himself as a welterweight contender against one of the division’s most dangerous fighters,” concluded Brown.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity,” said Clayton. “This is exactly the type of fight me and my team have been asking for. My preparation has been very good. This might seem like it’s last-minute, but I am more than ready for whatever Lipinets brings on October 24.”