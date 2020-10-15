WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) will face Dusty Harrison (34-0-1 20 KOs) over ten rounds at super middleweight on Friday November 27 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN. Andrade intends to defend his crown in early 2021, but is testing the waters for a move up to 168lbs in the future where he would be gunning to become a three-weight world champion.

“It’s me again,” said Andrade. “I thought long and hard about this and at the end of the day, this is another opportunity for me to go out there, get another win, look spectacular doing it, and testing what my body feels like at 168 pounds. I am fighting a young, undefeated guy, who was a good amateur and has been waiting for his moment. This is his moment, fighting me. I need to make sure I’m ready because he’s hungry and beating me changes his life.

“Is this the big fight I wanted, or have been chasing? No. But what am I supposed to do? Sit here and keep waiting for someone to answer the phone or accept one of Eddie’s offers? I’m in the prime of my career and I want to stay busy and fight as much as possible. With everything going on with COVID, you don’t know what’s going to happen. I have the opportunity to fight now, and I’m taking it. My job is to go out there, take care of business on November 27 and then 2021, it’s time for one of these big names to step up to the plate. You can’t duck me forever. Let’s give the fans what they want and deserve to see.”

Harrison (34-0-1 20 KOs) says he’s ready to rip up Andrade’s script.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for my entire life,” said Harrison. “This is why I started boxing. All of the time I have dedicated to this sport, I finally get my opportunity to show the world who I am and what I am capable of on November 27. Demetrius talks a big game, and says he is the boogeyman of the division, but who has he fought? Then he goes out, fights whoever it is, runs around the ring, picks up a win and goes back to running his mouth. He says that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, then ok, so be it, on November 27 I take his spot. I know that people are going to doubt me going into this fight, and that is fine. That fuels my energy. Keep doubting me. Andrade doesn’t know what he got himself into. He better be ready when we step into that ring because I coming for him.”

“This is a vital night for Demetrius to both stay active and see how he feels up at Super-Middleweight,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Demetrius is after those massive fights at both 160lbs and 168lbs and 2021 promises to be a huge year for him, but he cannot take Dusty lightly, as those big plans go out of the window on a night where Harrison can take his career to new heights.”

Andrade’s clash with Harrison is part of a huge night of action in Florida, topped by Daniel Jacobs’ grudge match with Gabriel Rosado at super middleweight.